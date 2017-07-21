Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Message
Message
ADCR Awards 2017
1239
156
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Branding for ADCR Awards 2017
    Published:
ADCR Awards 2017
Identity that makes everything look like a typical russian birch grove. And elements of birch bark under 
the close supervision of the art director acquire special features of award's categories.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.