Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
ADCR Awards 2017
Branding
1239
156
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/21/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
ADCR Awards 2017
Branding
1239
156
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/21/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Branding for ADCR Awards 2017
Published:
ADCR Awards 2017
Identity that makes everything look like a typical russian birch grove.
And elements of birch bark under
the close supervision of the art director acquire special features of award's categories.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Riforma
by:
Vladimir Lifanov
Branding
274
1031
Fotolab
by:
Vladimir Lifanov
Branding
730
4124
Grut
by:
Vladimir Lifanov
Branding
925
4898
Featured On:
2/14/2017
Snejana Hill Cosmetics
by:
Vladimir Lifanov
Branding
3083
37733
Featured On:
11/15/2016
ADCR Awards 2016
by:
Vladimir Lifanov
Branding
1165
15888
Featured On:
8/3/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Branding for ADCR Awards 2017
Published:
Credits
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.