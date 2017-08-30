Violaine & Jeremy
Paris, France
Message
Message
Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord 17-18
1942
554
49
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Le Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord 17-18 season. Founded in 1876, the theatre had an erratic existence and seemed that it would never get off the gr… Read More
    Le Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord 17-18 season. Founded in 1876, the theatre had an erratic existence and seemed that it would never get off the ground. In 1974 Peter Brook took over and decided to rehabilitate the old building. It is now a fascinating place famous for the accessibility of its stage to the public. The parisian institution “le Théâtre des bouffes du nord” asked us to work on its identity for the 17-18 season. We realised the fonts, posters and programs. This year, we invited the talented illustrator Anna Kövecses. We created a timeless, elegant custom font : traviata. http://annakovecses.tumblr.com/ Read Less
    Published:
Illustrations :

Special thanks to Margaux and Simon.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.