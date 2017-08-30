About

Le Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord 17-18 season. Founded in 1876, the theatre had an erratic existence and seemed that it would never get off the ground. In 1974 Peter Brook took over and decided to rehabilitate the old building. It is now a fascinating place famous for the accessibility of its stage to the public. The parisian institution “le Théâtre des bouffes du nord” asked us to work on its identity for the 17-18 season. We realised the fonts, posters and programs. This year, we invited the talented illustrator Anna Kövecses. We created a timeless, elegant custom font : traviata. http://annakovecses.tumblr.com/ Read Less

