T Wei
Wellington, New Zealand
Nic Cester - Psycho
Published:
10/25/2017
Nic Cester - Psycho
Published:
10/25/2017
Visual development and style frames for Nic Cester's Psycho music video. Directed by Dr D Foothead.
misc-letoe
by:
T Wei
Illustration
194
740
murda murda murda
by:
T Wei
Illustration
359
2803
Misc Salad Vol.7
by:
T Wei
Illustration
1440
15837
6/20/2017
slurpomatic
by:
T Wei
Illustration
3010
32204
6/13/2017
Heretic
by:
T Wei
Illustration
2094
37482
5/7/2017
Visual development and style frames for Nic Cester's Psycho music video. Directed by Dr D Foothead.
music video
