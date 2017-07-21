Discover
mark powell
London, United Kingdom
recent bic biro ballpoint pen drawings
Illustration
Drawing
Fine Arts
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/21/2017
Biro Pen
mark powell
London, United Kingdom
recent bic biro ballpoint pen drawings
Illustration
Drawing
Fine Arts
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/21/2017
Tools Used
Tools
Biro Pen
About
About
bic biro ballpoint pen art
Published:
mark powell
London, United Kingdom
bic biro sketchbook drawing of David Bowie
by:
mark powell
Illustration
285
1062
'politics' Bic biro sketchbook page
by:
mark powell
Illustration
190
841
a few more recent ballpoint pen drawings
by:
mark powell
Illustration
357
2185
Featured On:
3/22/2017
sketchbook page
by:
mark powell
Illustration
400
1740
recent ballpoint pen sketchbook work
by:
mark powell
Illustration
232
1166
Featured On:
3/23/2017
Basic Info
bic biro ballpoint pen art
Published:
Credits
mark powell
London, United Kingdom
Tools Used
Biro Pen
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
