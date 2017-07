About

For the latest issue of the gorgeous magazine Dwell I created these fancy illustrated floorplans featuring various smart technologies around the house. I personally wouldn’t want a toilet that relies on a wifi connection to flush properly. But I am pretty sure some people will love that kind of stuff. Thanks to Dwell Creative Director Rob Hewiit and Designer Erica Bonkowski. Read Less

