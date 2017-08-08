Penta Cafe

Modern cafe in the heart of Melbourne, Australia serving modern Australian cuisine and coffee. The creative response sort to soften the harsh mas… Read More
Modern cafe in the heart of Melbourne, Australia serving modern Australian cuisine and coffee. The creative response sort to soften the harsh masculine interiors with a soft feminine approach to the brand identity and collateral design. Read Less
Modern cafe in the heart of Melbourne, Australia serving modern Australian cuisine and coffee. The creative response sort to soften the harsh masculine interiors with a soft feminine approach to the brand identity and collateral design.