Trident - Trilogy

This is a great rebranding campaign to transform Dentyne into Trident in Chile. This is how different characters, from one day to another, simply wake up one morning being others. It was a nice challenge to be in charge of the art direction, the character design and the illustration of the scenes for the three commercials of this campaign, working on a some funny look born of the mix between old fashioned comic styles, something of Mtv and a subtle touch of Adult Swim as inspiration. Read Less

