Agency: Composè Client: Elegancia Hotels Date: May 2014 Hotel Photography by Nicolas Anetson [ENG] The SNOB hotel gives its highly desirable postcode a real kick in the teeth, this brand new 4 star boutique hotel will give you a taste of Parisian high society. A snobby address which marries elegant, bourgeois conventions with cool undertones, allowing you to live a truly authentic French 'chic' experience. The Snob Hôtel was conceived as a bourgeois abode, created in essence, to pay homage to the Parisienne lady. This complex yet charming ideal of snobbery represents the Parisienne's 'Eternal holidaymaker' spirit as much as her 'chic and chilled' demeanor. The theme of greenery is very present in the hotel, symbolising the Parisienne's desire for a touch of authenticity, which she so often lacks. She thus flees towards a universal value: nature, as is perfectly illustrated by the ground floor's panoramic wallpaper, enormous brass lamps which you can picture adorning the front of a summer holiday home, a reception desk which evokes an antique family heirloom, all within a warm, mellow atmosphere, enriched with lush greenery. [ESP] El Hotel Snob es como un soplo de aire fresco, una verdadera provocación en tan envidiable distrito. Este novedoso hotel de 4 estrellas permitirá saborear el París de la alta sociedad. La ubicación del hotel no puede ser más distinguida, y en él se funden la elegancia y las convenciones burguesas con matices desenfadados y provocativos, ofreciendo en conjunto una auténtica experiencia en el París más chic. El Hotel Snob ha sido concebido como una residencia burguesa, creado en para rendir homenaje a la mujer parisina. Este complejo pero encantador ideal de esnobismo representa su espíritu "eternal holidaymaker" así como sus maneras "chic and chilled". El elemento vegetal está muy presente en el hotel, y simboliza el deseo de la parisina por conservar ese toque de autenticidad que a veces echa en falta. De este modo se refugia en un valor universal: la Naturaleza, tal como ilustra a la perfección el tapiz panorámico de la planta baja, enormes lámparas de latón que podrían encontrarse adornando la fachada de una casa veraniega, un mostrador de recepción que evoca antiguas reliquias femiliares, y todo envuelto en una cálida y apacible atmósfera enriquecida con exuberante frondosidad. Read Less

