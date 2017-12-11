Multiple Owners
D'Apostrophe ❜ Florence, Italy
Donatello D'Angelo Florence, Italy
cecilia marzocchi Forlì, Italy
PAT — Premio Architettura Toscana
1601
136
6
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    PAT (Premio Architettura Toscana) is a competition about contemporary architecture in Tuscany.  Held by the region, we had the pleasure to design… Read More
    PAT (Premio Architettura Toscana) is a competition about contemporary architecture in Tuscany.  Held by the region, we had the pleasure to design the first edition visual identity.   Logo: Starting from the basic shapes, we designed a series of letters inspired by architecture:  — historical elements taken typical of Tuscany — contemporary elements from new buildings on the territory — universal elements taken from the architecture technical language. Letter «P» : Inspired, among others, from: Leon Battista Alberti panels (Florence), Centro Pecci (Prato) and Giardino dei Tarocchi (Capalbio). Letter «A»: Inspired, among others, from: Leon Battista Alberti panels (Florence), San Girolamo and San Pietro church (Pistoia), Santa Maria Immacolata church (Longarone). Letter «T»: Inspired, among others from: Nuovo Teatro dell’Opera (Florence),  Country House (Lucca), Casa CEI (Empoli). Catalog: Articles, contributes and awarded architectures organized by category  — Opera prima (First work) — Allestimento e interni (Interior) — Nuova Costruzione (New building) — Restauro e recupero (Restoration and recovery) — Spazi pubblici, paesaggio e rigenerazione (Public spaces and landscapes). Awards:  Concrete awards and plates given to the competition winners. Exhibition: at Palazzina del Reale,  Firenze 06 — 23 July 2017. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.