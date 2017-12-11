About

PAT (Premio Architettura Toscana) is a competition about contemporary architecture in Tuscany. Held by the region, we had the pleasure to design the first edition visual identity. Logo: Starting from the basic shapes, we designed a series of letters inspired by architecture: — historical elements taken typical of Tuscany — contemporary elements from new buildings on the territory — universal elements taken from the architecture technical language. Letter «P» : Inspired, among others, from: Leon Battista Alberti panels (Florence), Centro Pecci (Prato) and Giardino dei Tarocchi (Capalbio). Letter «A»: Inspired, among others, from: Leon Battista Alberti panels (Florence), San Girolamo and San Pietro church (Pistoia), Santa Maria Immacolata church (Longarone). Letter «T»: Inspired, among others from: Nuovo Teatro dell’Opera (Florence), Country House (Lucca), Casa CEI (Empoli). Catalog: Articles, contributes and awarded architectures organized by category — Opera prima (First work) — Allestimento e interni (Interior) — Nuova Costruzione (New building) — Restauro e recupero (Restoration and recovery) — Spazi pubblici, paesaggio e rigenerazione (Public spaces and landscapes). Awards: Concrete awards and plates given to the competition winners. Exhibition: at Palazzina del Reale, Firenze 06 — 23 July 2017. Read Less

