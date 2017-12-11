PAT (Premio Architettura Toscana) is a competition about contemporary architecture in Tuscany. Held by the region, we had the pleasure to design… Read More
PAT (Premio Architettura Toscana) is a competition about contemporary architecture in Tuscany. Held by the region, we had the pleasure to design the first edition visual identity.
Logo:
Starting from the basic shapes, we designed a series of letters inspired by architecture: — historical elements taken typical of Tuscany — contemporary elements from new buildings on the territory — universal elements taken from the architecture technical language.
Letter «P» :
Inspired, among others, from: Leon Battista Alberti panels (Florence), Centro Pecci (Prato) and Giardino dei Tarocchi (Capalbio).
Letter «A»:
Inspired, among others, from: Leon Battista Alberti panels (Florence), San Girolamo and San Pietro church (Pistoia), Santa Maria Immacolata church (Longarone).
Letter «T»:
Inspired, among others from: Nuovo Teatro dell’Opera (Florence), Country House (Lucca), Casa CEI (Empoli).
Catalog:
Articles, contributes and awarded architectures organized by category — Opera prima (First work) — Allestimento e interni (Interior) — Nuova Costruzione (New building) — Restauro e recupero (Restoration and recovery) — Spazi pubblici, paesaggio e rigenerazione (Public spaces and landscapes).
Awards:
Concrete awards and plates given to the competition winners.
Exhibition:
at Palazzina del Reale, Firenze 06 — 23 July 2017. Read Less
