Selected Projects Spring 2017

2. Omni - Penn Arts & Sciences







This is a series of images for the University of Pennsylvania's Faculty of Arts & Sciences magazine called Omnia (not to be confused with the popular 80's science magazine - soon to be reprised hopefully)

The feature is about how Virtual Reality is surpassing entertainment in areas of education and in some cases medicine, but how there are still major areas of research being explored to help it reach full potential, one of these is the human visual system and depth perception.