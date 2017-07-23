Selected Projects Spring 2017

1. Smithsonian Institute
This Illustration is about the supposed dawning of a new era of zero gravity as extolled by the new space entrepreneurs such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. The feature discusses the potential booming industries that could thrive in a zero G environment as well as the implications of working in space. Personally i like to preserve a healthy skepticism about the viability of working in space but it's alway a joy depicting the possibilities.
2. Omni - Penn Arts & Sciences
This is a series of images for the University of Pennsylvania's Faculty of Arts & Sciences magazine called Omnia (not to be confused with the popular 80's science magazine - soon to be reprised hopefully)
The feature is about how Virtual Reality is surpassing entertainment in areas of education and in some cases medicine, but how there are still major areas of research being explored to help it reach full potential, one of these is the human visual system and depth perception.
4. Pi-Day 2017
For the last few years I've been doing posters for an annual Pi-Day event in France. It seems to be getting bigger every year and this year they went on tour and held events in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, so we decided to make
5. Flextronics - Lidar Lights the Way
This is a series of three illustrations about the growth of Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging). It surveys and creates precise maps of roads and environments in real time and is expected to be an essential component to eliminating human driver errors.
