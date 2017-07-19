Dennis Schäfer
Munich, Germany
Hand UI
Behance.net
    Realtime Hand UI Design
INFO
Experimental virtual futuristic UI concept. Using leap motion to track the hands and interact with the 3D content in real-time. By showing different graphics, I like to see what kind of content is a good fit for HAND UI and trying to understand how we can playfully explore virtual information.

CREDIT
CREATIVE DIRECTOR / DESIGN ARTIST / LOGIC-ANIMATION-3D - Dennis Schäfer
PLAYOUT MUSIC - Ludovico Einaudi "Intouchables" private Piano version

LOCATION
Munich, Germany
Jul. 2017

TECH INFO
HD or 4K
VENTUZ - Realtime engine
Leapmotion control


www.dennisschafer.com

