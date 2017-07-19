INFO
Experimental virtual futuristic UI concept. Using leap motion to track the hands and interact with the 3D content in real-time. By showing different graphics, I like to see what kind of content is a good fit for HAND UI and trying to understand how we can playfully explore virtual information.
CREDIT
CREATIVE DIRECTOR / DESIGN ARTIST / LOGIC-ANIMATION-3D - Dennis Schäfer
PLAYOUT MUSIC - Ludovico Einaudi "Intouchables" private Piano version
LOCATION
Munich, Germany
Jul. 2017
TECH INFO
HD or 4K
VENTUZ - Realtime engine
Leapmotion control
Thank you!
www.dennisschafer.com
