Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
Ucon Acrobatics SS18
Graphic Design
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/18/2017
Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
Ucon Acrobatics SS18
Graphic Design
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/18/2017
Art direction, photography and design: Tobias Faisst
Photography assistant fashion images: Julien Barbes
Hair and Make up: Annika Noak
Models: Essi Te, Sophie Bodgan
Styling: Essi Te, Jochen Smuda
Thank You!
Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
Bocci Portfolio
by:
Tobias Faisst
Graphic Design
953
27532
Featured On:
5/14/2017
Ucon Acrobatics SS16
by:
Tobias Faisst
Art Direction
1488
24339
Featured On:
7/24/2015
Chapeau Specimen
by:
Tobias Faisst
Graphic Design
776
13351
Featured On:
10/5/2016
Ucon Acrobatics SS17
by:
Tobias Faisst
Art Direction
1294
19069
Featured On:
7/24/2016
Art school Bergen- Exhibition Catalogue
by:
Tobias Faisst
Editorial Design
810
6926
Featured On:
4/10/2017
Credits
Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
