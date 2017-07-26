Discover
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Illustrations for children book
Illustration
Sculpting
Character Design
1800
127
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/26/2017
Plasticine
Illustrations for children book
Illustration
Sculpting
Character Design
1800
127
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/26/2017
Plasticine
https://www.instagram.com/sleeping_corgi/
Thank You!
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
characters / Plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
1005
12087
Featured On:
7/17/2017
TinToy Robot / clay
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
202
1778
Children's Book
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
69
586
Polar Bear
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
48
454
Cleaner Character TV CF
by:
Sungjae KIM
Advertising
29
296
Credits
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Tags
Plasticine
clay
gorilla
Mole
kid
Picture book
animal
Plasticine
