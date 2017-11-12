Multiple Owners
Jordi Pagès New York, NY, USA
Christripes Milan, Italy
Lukas Vojir London, United Kingdom
Vapormax
7025
848
50
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Working as part of the in­house team at ManvsMachine, I was involved in the animation of the soft body sims, edit, design and composting for the … Read More
    Working as part of the in­house team at ManvsMachine, I was involved in the animation of the soft body sims, edit, design and composting for the Vapormax launch film. Read Less
    Published:
Vapormax
Kiss My Airs
_____
ManvsMachine project.
Working as part of the in­house team at ManvsMachine, I was involved in the animation of the soft body sims, edit, design and composting for the Vapormax launch film.
Concept, Design & Directon: ManvsMachine Sound: Resonate
_______________________________________________________________________
Day to Night Collection
From Dusk to Dawn
_____
Celebrating runners who are on their grind before the sun even rises and after it sets, Nike presents the VaporMax in the “Day to Night” pack. In four colorways representing different shades you’ll find in the sky from dawn to dusk, plus a complementary colorway for all nighters.
Nike invited a different artist for the presentation of each colorway, see one of the presentations by the mega talented crew at Golden Wolf. At ManvsMachine I was able to prepare the hero shot, intro and outro for each colorway.
Design Process
______________________________________________________________
Thanks for watching!!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.