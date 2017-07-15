Bunch
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Reflexion
1730
214
13
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Collaboration with Basel-based artist Boris Guina on the graphic design and art direction of his recent show, Reflexion. The exhibition took plac… Read More
    Collaboration with Basel-based artist Boris Guina on the graphic design and art direction of his recent show, Reflexion. The exhibition took place at The Museum of Arts and Crafts in Zagreb. Read Less
    Published:
Collaboration with Basel-based artist Boris Guina on the graphic design and art direction of his recent show, Reflexion. The exhibition took place at The Museum of Arts and Crafts in Zagreb.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.