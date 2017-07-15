Discover
Bunch
London, United Kingdom
Reflexion
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Exhibition Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/15/2017
Reflexion
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Exhibition Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/15/2017
Collaboration with Basel-based artist Boris Guina on the graphic design and art direction of his recent show, Reflexion. The exhibition took place at The Museum of Arts and Crafts in Zagreb.
Collaboration with Basel-based artist Boris Guina on the graphic design and art direction of his recent show, Reflexion. The exhibition took place at The Museum of Arts and Crafts in Zagreb.
Collaboration with Basel-based artist
Boris Guina
on the graphic design and art direction of his recent show, Reflexion. The exhibition took place at The Museum of Arts and Crafts in Zagreb.
Bunch
London, United Kingdom
Comments
Basic Info
Collaboration with Basel-based artist Boris Guina on the graphic design and art direction of his recent show, Reflexion. The exhibition took place at The Museum of Arts and Crafts in Zagreb.
Credits
Bunch
London, United Kingdom
Tags
bunch
bunchdesign
borisguina
Exhibition
reflexion
