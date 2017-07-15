About

Having been awarded with the EBGE 2016 Agency of the year award, we were charged with designing the Greek Graphic Design and Illustration Awards 2017 visual identity. Composition, rhythm, balance, emphasis, contrast, all went into creating the intended visual outcome. Greek design is shining bright and it's light was the main ingredient we used on this one. Greek Graphic Design & Illustration Awards are organized by the magazine +DESIGN. They are under the auspices of the International Council of Design and the Greek Graphic (Ico-D) Designers Association. Read Less

Published: