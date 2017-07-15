Beetroot Design
Thessaloniki, Greece
Greek Graphic Design and Illustration Awards 2017
    Adobe After Effects

    Having been awarded with the EBGE 2016 Agency of the year award, we were charged with designing the Greek Graphic Design and Illustration Awards 2017 visual identity. Composition, rhythm, balance, emphasis, contrast, all went into creating the intended visual outcome. Greek design is shining bright and it's light was the main ingredient we used on this one. Greek Graphic Design & Illustration Awards are organized by the magazine +DESIGN. They are under the auspices of the International Council of Design and the Greek Graphic (Ico-D) Designers Association. Read Less
Having been awarded with the EBGE 2016 Agency of the year award, we were charged with designing the Greek Graphic Design and Illustration Awards 2017 visual identity. Composition, rhythm, balance, emphasis, contrast, all went into creating the intended visual outcome.

Greek design is shining bright and it's light was the main ingredient we used on this project.
Greek Graphic Design & Illustration Awards are organized by the magazine +DESIGN. They are under the auspices of the International Council of Design and the Greek Graphic (Ico-D) Designers Association.
The opening video of the Greek Graphic Design and Illustration Awards ceremony.
The "EBGE" awards
The Greek Graphic Design and Illustration Awards 2017 ceremony at the Onassis Cultural Centre Athens
The annual catalogue of the Greek Graphic Design and Illustration Awards 2017
