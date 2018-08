About

I helped the London based architecture firm Peckham create a website for one of it's buildings (Market). I think it turned out really cool. Thanks to AD Simon Thorpe! Design by Peckham and Charlie Smith Design (http://charliesmithdesign.com/ ) Check out the full website here... http://www.marketpeckham.com/ Read Less

