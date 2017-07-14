MY PLAYLIST

About

I have to listen to music when I made idea sketch and artwork. Music is my precious partner who inspires me. Even my hobby is to collect music … Read More

I have to listen to music when I made idea sketch and artwork. Music is my precious partner who inspires me. Even my hobby is to collect music CDs. So I started this project. At first I wanted to use my own style by changing the cover of my favorite music to my style. (This project is just personal works for non-commercial.) Read Less

Published: