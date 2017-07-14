MY PLAYLIST

I have to listen to music when I made idea sketch and artwork.
I have to listen to music when I made idea sketch and artwork.
Music is my precious partner who inspires me.
Even my hobby is to collect music CDs.
So I started this project.
At first I wanted to use my own style by changing the cover of my favorite music to my style.
(This project is just personal works for non-commercial.)
