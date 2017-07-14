1000DAY .
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Message
Message
MY PLAYLIST
506
85
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    I have to listen to music when I made idea sketch and artwork. Music is my precious partner who inspires me. Even my hobby is to collect music … Read More
    I have to listen to music when I made idea sketch and artwork. Music is my precious partner who inspires me. Even my hobby is to collect music CDs. So I started this project. At first I wanted to use my own style by changing the cover of my favorite music to my style. (This project is just personal works for non-commercial.) Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.