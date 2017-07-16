OMAKASE ROOM BY TATSU

To round out the experience beyond simply the sense of taste,

we collaborated with ceramics artist Perla Valtierra and conceptual perfumer Barnabé Fillion on a scented ceramic disk that is gifted to diners at the end of their night.

The disk changes color and scent according to the season, and attunes the diner to the five-season cycle of Japan: spring, summer, autumn, winter and doyo, an 18-day period of transition that falls in between each of the other seasons.

To start with, the first essence is pure hinoki, a cypress tree native to Japan, that is prized for its woodsy, citrusy scent that grounds the body but opens the mind spiritually. Gifted in rice paper, the traditional material for Japanese calligraphy,

the disk allows the overall experience to linger with the diner after they have left the restaurant.

