Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
BMW Motorsport Campaign
Advertising
Photography
Art Direction
2066
250
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/16/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
BMW Motorsport Campaign
Advertising
Photography
Art Direction
2066
250
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/16/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Agency: Serviceplan // Client: BMW // Creative Director: Sandra Loibl // Art Director: Franziska Ströhle // Consultant: Patrick Schrick // CGI Ca…
Read More
Agency: Serviceplan // Client: BMW // Creative Director: Sandra Loibl // Art Director: Franziska Ströhle // Consultant: Patrick Schrick // CGI Cars: IAM c/o Alex Müller // Lookdevelopment & PostProduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz c/o Severin.Wendeler
Read Less
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
BMW Concept 8 Series
by:
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Photography
2570
29843
Featured On:
6/9/2017
ŠKODA KODIAQ for Red Bulletin Magazine
by:
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Photography
1061
46751
Featured On:
2/19/2017
Maserati Ghibli
by:
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Photography
1361
42345
Featured On:
1/23/2017
Ferrari 430
by:
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Photography
1588
29842
Featured On:
1/13/2017
Parking
by:
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Photography
278
4570
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Agency: Serviceplan // Client: BMW // Creative Director: Sandra Loibl // Art Director: Franziska Ströhle // Consultant: Patrick Schrick // CGI Cars: IAM c/o Alex Müller // Lookdevelopment & PostProduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz c/o Severin.Wendeler
Published:
Credits
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
BMW
dtm
motorport
Racing
campaign
M4DTM
M6GT3
Photography
racetrack
commercial
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.