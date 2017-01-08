Sunday
The feeling of Sunday
Our concept was anchored in an idea, that finding and buying a new home is a deeply personal and emotional journey. We tapped into this to craft a brand based on a particular warm and cozy Sunday feeling. Sunday is the day of the week that belongs to breakfast in bed, Netflix, and newspaper reading on the couch – the day of the week that belongs to ‘home’.
Sunday needed to feel as diverse as its users and their dreams. The logo and colours create a simple, dynamic multicolour system and the modern typeface offers multiple expressive opportunities.