Sunday

The feeling of Sunday

Our concept was anchored in an idea, that finding and buying a new home is a deeply personal and emotional journey. We tapped into this to craft a brand based on a particular warm and cozy Sunday feeling. Sunday is the day of the week that belongs to breakfast in bed, Netflix, and newspaper reading on the couch – the day of the week that belongs to ‘home’.

Sunday needed to feel as diverse as its users and their dreams. The logo and colours create a simple, dynamic multicolour system and the modern typeface offers multiple expressive opportunities.

*Design and identity by Bold Scandinavia


