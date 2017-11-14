For the most part of 2016 and 2017 we spent quite a lot of time working with Studio Banana on the illustration style for IE University. Techie, modern and sometimes quirky, it was due to help communicate with the newcoming students in a more clear and modern manner. Plus, it served as a great tool to help simplify the need-be dense and info-packed degree explanations that were carried forward through their communications outposts. 

Lead Illustrator: Borja Acosta de Vizcaíno
Assistant Illustrators: Onss MhirsiPablo Cabrera RodríguezAna Cuna
Project Manager: Mariana Moreno (Studio Banana)
Art Direction: Guillermo Bragoni, Tino de la Carrera (Studio Banana)




IE University campus buildings. Madrid on the left, Segovia on the right.
Complete set of 2016-2017 Degree brochures
Art Direction: Studio Banana
Illustration: BADV Studio
A total of nine degree infographics
Set of 60+ icons for a diversity of uses
Design Degree icons
Product prototyping
Networks and communications
