Media Economy Report Vol.10

About

The Media Economy Report is MAGNA GLOBAL's flagship thought-piece that focuses on long-term industry trends. MAGNA GLOBAL is the strategic global… Read More

The Media Economy Report is MAGNA GLOBAL's flagship thought-piece that focuses on long-term industry trends. MAGNA GLOBAL is the strategic global media unit of IPG Mediabrands. Bureau Oberhaeuser has been in charge of the Editorial- and Information-Design for the Media Economy Report since the launch of issue Volume 1 back in 2012. Read Less

Published: