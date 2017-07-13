ART + SCIENCE for La Prairie 30 years celebration

The Art of Caviar.
We were comissioned by La Prairie to create a story of 5 visuals around Art and Science to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Skin Caviar Collection.
Trough a range of different scientific and tricky processes we illustrated the relation between electricity and chemical reactions.
The exhibition will travel for a few months in Paris, New York City, Shanghai and Honk-Kong.
Art Directed and shot by us.
Produced by Hopscotch
