Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Ludwig Favre
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
PARIS BASKETBALL PLAYGROUND
Architecture
Art Direction
Photography
3196
798
49
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/15/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Ludwig Favre
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
PARIS BASKETBALL PLAYGROUND
Architecture
Art Direction
Photography
3196
798
49
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/15/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
PIGALLE BASKETBALL PLAYGROUND IN PARIS
Published:
Paris Basketball Playground Nike, Pigalle
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Ludwig Favre
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
PARIS SWIMMING POOL
by:
Ludwig Favre
Architecture
974
10605
Featured On:
7/7/2017
ICELAND
by:
Ludwig Favre
Photography
229
1930
COLORFUL UNIVERSITY
by:
Ludwig Favre
Architecture
807
4511
LA SORBONNE, PARIS
by:
Ludwig Favre
Photography
1626
19764
Featured On:
5/16/2017
PLACES OF CULTURE OF PARIS
by:
Ludwig Favre
Architecture
284
2111
Featured On:
6/25/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
PIGALLE BASKETBALL PLAYGROUND IN PARIS
Published:
Credits
Ludwig Favre
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
basketball
Paris
pigalle
Nike
Playground
play
summer
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.