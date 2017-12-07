We designed Michael Debus's book "Erkenntnisweg und Heiliger Geist". The book attempts to use philosophy to unravel the wisdom handed down in the form of myths and legends.
To the modern person, myths are like veiled fairytales. However, the author of this book tries to use modern ways of thinking to remove the veils from these myths. As the door to forgotten knowledge appears, it's like going from darkness to daylight.
Through the unique cover art, we represented the idea of multiple layers of doors of knowledge appearing and being opened by thought. On the other side of the door, the letter "I" appears. We represented the reader's awareness transitioning from darkness to daylight through the use of neutral colors between light and shadow. As a result the book's appearance is reminiscent of the cloister in church architecture.
This book, which combines modernity and minimalism, ancient knowledge and philosophical thought, has a completely new, unique design.
ミヒャエル・デーブス著『認識の道と聖霊』のブックデザインを行った。本書は、神話という形で語り継がれてきた叡智を、哲学的思考によって紐解くことに挑戦している。
現代人にとっての神話とは、ヴェールのかけられた「おとぎ話」の様なものである。しかし著者は現代的な思考を駆使し、神話にかけられたヴェールを剥ぎ取ろうと努力する。その様は暗闇から白昼へ、忘れられていた叡智の扉が姿を現す様である。
叡智の扉が幾重にも重なり、思考によってその扉が開かれていく様を特徴的なカヴァーアートによって表現した。そして扉を開けた先には "I"（私）の文字が姿を表す。また暗闇から白昼へ移行する読者の意識を光と影の中間色によって表現した。そうして得られた本書の外観は、教会建築における瞑想の回廊をも連想させる。
現代性とミニマリズム、古代からの叡智と哲学的思考、これらを統合した本書は、これまでになく新しい外観を持つブックデザインとなった。