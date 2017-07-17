DIE TEILE DES GANZEN

Printed media + Exhibition Design





Stories from the Collection of the Kunstgewerbemuseum. The collection, which is located in the Pillnitz Castle near Dresden includes 55,716 objects dating back several centuries. The exhibition »Die Teile des Ganzen« (Parts of a Unity) shows a selection, of which every object tells a little story. Out of the »short stories« a great tale is formed at the end. M23 has covered all media, designed all printed materials and created the exhibition with the Viennese architects »The Next Enterprise.« The poster campaign is unique, it consists exclusively of original drawings. On a printed orange surface the designer Denise Rytan drew the contours of the objects by hand.