Theater Erlangen – Spielzeitheft 2017/18

There is no motto for Theater Erlangen’s 2017/18 season. Accordingly, the season program’s cover and first page are dominated by a large question mark and exclamation mark – a call for analysis and debate. The program further reflects the theater’s role as an arena of free political discourse by supplementing the clearly laid out information section with copious accompanying material aimed at encouraging critical thinking, with protest movement serving as the overall theme in content and design. Read Less

