Futura
Mexico City, Mexico
Sofia Palmero
Sofia Palmero is designed in the Mexican Caribbean but shipped to the entire world, a brand that is born surrounded by 450 kilometers of Mayan turquoise shores, and the second largest reef in the world; This is how we decided to reinterpret the enclosing paradise 
through an icon that incorporates the affection with which Sofia designs each bathing suit along with the natural treasure that surrounds the Riviera. To complement the identity, we created an organic pattern, maintaining the feeling of the trace and the nature of the ecosystem, 
achieving a living brand system, where the origin and youth of the designer matches the surrounding paradise.

For more info: press@byfutura.com
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa 

