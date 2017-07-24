







MyProgrammatic





Connecting the media, data and relevance dots







In an constantly evolving digital media landscape a key challenge for advertisers and media buyers is to master not only channels, media and content – but also to enrich these with relevant insights and data. To answer this calling, we helped shape and launch the brand identity for the company MyProgrammatic, a novel business operating seamlessly in the cross-section between technical data collection, business insights and advertiser service to optimise processes, solutions and marketing results.





