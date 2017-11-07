Zoo Studio
Vic, Spain
Message
Message
Packaging collection | Chocolate Academy
1959
292
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Zoo Studio
Vic, Spain
Message
Message
Packaging collection | Chocolate Academy
1959
292
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Published:
Packaging collection
Chocolate Academy

Design of packaging for several projects by Ramon Morató and Miquel Guarro, two pastry chefs from the Chocolate Academy of Barcelona, who explode their talent under the brand Cacao Barry. The chefs got inspired by varied concepts and topics to develop innovative recipes, which give as a result products that have a high gastronomic and aesthetic value. In our proposals, we wanted to design packagings that enhance and complement the attributes of the products. Some of these packagings are featured in the book Four in One, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Chocolate Academy of Barcelona.

Photo: Ivan Raga. ivanraga.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.