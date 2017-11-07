Packaging collection

Chocolate Academy





Design of packaging for several projects by Ramon Morató and Miquel Guarro, two pastry chefs from the Chocolate Academy of Barcelona, who explode their talent under the brand Cacao Barry. The chefs got inspired by varied concepts and topics to develop innovative recipes, which give as a result products that have a high gastronomic and aesthetic value. In our proposals, we wanted to design packagings that enhance and complement the attributes of the products. Some of these packagings are featured in the book F our in One, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Chocolate Academy of Barcelona.



