During the second half of 2014 I teamed up with a bunch of talented game developers and we founded Funky Panda Games , a new Mobile/Social Gaming startup based in London.



At first, during the first months and being the only artist in the team, I was in charge of all the visual aspects of the studio: Art Direction , Logo Design , Character Design and Character Animation .

Apart from the original Art Direction, I also had the opportunity of writing the story from scratch of the first IP of the studio: Monster Mountain , a Role Playing Game for mobile devices set in an enchanting world of dark fantasy.



Monster Mountain won the Best Role Playing Game TIGA Award 2016 .