Caterina Bianchini
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Stories Collective x Caterina Bianchini
2473
363
15
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Stories Collective is an online platform filled with inspiring fashions stories. Through an innovative approach and weekly updates, they showcase… Read More
    Stories Collective is an online platform filled with inspiring fashions stories. Through an innovative approach and weekly updates, they showcase beautiful stories created by photographers, stylists, art directors, filmmakers, designers and models from all over the world. The Beauty March editorial has been developed into a colour rush of high colour graphics and bold shapes that overlap and interact with the photography. The styling of the shots has been kept minimal and clean, the addition of the colour blocks creates an interesting juxtaposition between the two elements creating spreads that each have a completely unique design. Unique typography has also been created for the spreads, that can be seen rolling across the back of some of the spreads and worked into some of the other spreads. The series was designed to feel light hearted, fun and approachable. Enjoy the colour extravaganza! Read Less
    Published:
Stories Collective is an online platform filled with inspiring fashions stories. Through an innovative approach and weekly updates, they showcase beautiful stories created by photographers, stylists, art directors, filmmakers, designers and models from all over the world.

The Beauty March editorial has been developed into a colour rush of high impact graphics and bold shapes that overlap and interact with the photography. The styling within the images has been kept minimal and bare, with the addition of the colour blocks this creates an interesting juxtaposition between the two elements showcasing spreads that each expose a unique layout style as the series progresses.

Unique typography has also been created for the spreads, that can be seen rolling across the back of some of the spreads and worked into some of the other spreads. 

The series was designed to feel light hearted, fun and approachable. Enjoy the colour extravaganza! 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.