Stories Collective x Caterina Bianchini

About

Stories Collective is an online platform filled with inspiring fashions stories. Through an innovative approach and weekly updates, they showcase… Read More

Stories Collective is an online platform filled with inspiring fashions stories. Through an innovative approach and weekly updates, they showcase beautiful stories created by photographers, stylists, art directors, filmmakers, designers and models from all over the world. The Beauty March editorial has been developed into a colour rush of high colour graphics and bold shapes that overlap and interact with the photography. The styling of the shots has been kept minimal and clean, the addition of the colour blocks creates an interesting juxtaposition between the two elements creating spreads that each have a completely unique design. Unique typography has also been created for the spreads, that can be seen rolling across the back of some of the spreads and worked into some of the other spreads. The series was designed to feel light hearted, fun and approachable. Enjoy the colour extravaganza! Read Less

Published: