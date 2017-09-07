Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Jesús Sotés
Pamplona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Jump, Jump, Jump!
Illustration
Drawing
1276
171
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/9/2017
Colored Pencils
Brushes
Paper
Oil Painting
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Jesús Sotés
Pamplona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Jump, Jump, Jump!
Illustration
Drawing
1276
171
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
7/9/2017
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Colored Pencils
Brushes
Paper
Oil Painting
About
About
Published:
Jump, Jump, Jump!
"I love the forest, and it makes me sad when people chop down the trees".
Thank you for watching
Jesús Sotés Vicente
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Jesús Sotés
Pamplona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Daily Work and Peace
by:
Jesús Sotés
Illustration
190
846
The Social Impact of Reading
by:
Jesús Sotés
Art Direction
184
1120
Reading is cool
by:
Jesús Sotés
Illustration
248
1130
The Way of the Warrior
by:
Jesús Sotés
Graphic Design
1072
31135
Featured On:
1/24/2017
Love Bird
by:
Jesús Sotés
Illustration
151
776
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Jesús Sotés
Pamplona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tools Used
Colored Pencils
Brushes
Paper
Oil Painting
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.