About

Chang is Thai cuisine influenced by the Asian cuisine. This mix gives us the opportunity to blend thousands of visual elements from every corner of the Buddhist domain. Lights, tigers, unusual customes and thousands of flavors, create a unique atmosphere, that feeling you have when you travel to a strange and unknown place for the first time. Read Less

