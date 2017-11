About

These are some illustrations from a personal project I've been working on for the past few years. - - - Bea and Cad are a bright spot in a broken world. Unlikely friends who get swept up in a quest way above their pay grade, they are just a dude and dudette with big hearts who refuse to give up and want to leave the world a little better than they found it. Read Less

