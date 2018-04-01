Università Vanvitelli

The Seconda Università degli Studi di Napoli was established in 1991 with the aim of relieving the overcrowded conditions of the major Neapolitan University known as the “Federico II”.

Twenty five years after its establishment, SUN changes its name and becomes Università degli Studi della Campania Luigi Vanvitelli. The University has grown, and its relation with Napoli has now been extended across Campania, expanding even further its boundaries and overcoming its limitations, it is creating the foundations to become an international institution.





The Acquedotto Carolino, designed by Luigi Vanvitelli and one of the symbols of Campania region, was the main idea behind the proposed new identity. The purpose of the aqueduct is as functional as noble, a symbol of human progress: it brings water to feed the thirsty. A symbolic parallelism can be found in the purpose of a University: to satiate the desire for knowledge.

Each arch is interpreted as a door that the university could create for the future professionals. An expandable set of icons was developed for each department, symbols for the different options provided by the university.





Metaphorically, we see each arch as a student, a teacher, a region, a city or a building as an indispensable linking element to create, deliver and share knowledge.





The identity as well as knowledge is a flexible structure acting as an ever expanding library of information to be created and explored.