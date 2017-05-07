Paloma Volume 2 self-publishing

Paloma (Volume 2) is a comic book project, that narrate the end of the Paloma's adventures. This is the story of an italian spy, during the seventies, accross the globe (with a hint of humor inside) . And the Volume 2 starts right where the first finishes.







On this project, I've made the Backgrounds, and my friend (Vincent Deruyck a.Ka Ancestral Z) drew the characters.







