Oslo, Norway
A New Type of Imprint Vol. 11
3079
411
23
Published:
    Adobe InDesign

    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Lightroom

    A New Type of Imprint Vol. 11, a magazine on creative culture and design. The second chapter paints a picture of the creative sphere of Sweden, a… Read More
    A New Type of Imprint Vol. 11, a magazine on creative culture and design. The second chapter paints a picture of the creative sphere of Sweden, and is designed by Erik Kirtley and Amanda Berglund. The rest of the magazine takes you all the way from Bergen to Tokyo and back again—telling stories about architecture, art and anything in between. Order online: http://bit.do/vol11 Read Less
    Published:
Conversations on Creativity and
the Nordic Countries: Sweden
