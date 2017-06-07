47° Rare Styrian Cuisine is the union of six styrian chefs with the assignment to define core values for a contemporary and honest cuisine.The magazine 47° initiates the ambitious project and gives a résumé about the dialogue between the chefs and their local producers to look into the matter of the interaction between identity and culinary art.

The editorial design communicates the chefs straight and honest approach by using high contrasts between the paragraphs, the images and the white space.  

Credits:
Client: 47* Rare Styrian Cuisine
Creative & Art Direction: Bruch—Idee&Form

