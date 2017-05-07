Multiple Owners
Six N. Five Barcelona, Spain
Aimar Molero Music & Sound Design Barcelona, Spain
Diego Flores Diapolo Buenos Aires, Argentina
Pedro Veneziano São Paulo, Brazil
The Gift Hotel
    The Gift Hotel is a serie of five short movies. Each one tells the story behind a Massimo Dutti article.
    The Gift Hotel is a serie of five short movies. Each one tells the story behind a Massimo Dutti article. Massimo Dutti called us to solve a problem: Show 5 featured articles of their new collection. We develop the idea of creating five videos to show, during one week, a product a day. We came up with the concept of The Gift Hotel, a place where while you enjoy walking across warm little halls, big restyled old buildings and artificial shopping sets, you can find each article in a beautiful pace. Read Less
