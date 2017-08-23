Discover
Jobs
Sign Up
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up
Sign In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Stitch Design Co.
Charleston, SC, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Mixson Member/Guest
Branding
Graphic Design
Print Design
1103
108
5
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/23/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Stitch Design Co.
Charleston, SC, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Mixson Member/Guest
Branding
Graphic Design
Print Design
1103
108
5
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/23/2017
Add to Collection
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Stitch Design Co.
Charleston, SC, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Paradise
by:
Stitch Design Co.
Graphic Design
494
2849
Edwards
by:
Stitch Design Co.
Graphic Design
261
1992
Featured On:
8/8/2017
Rosé de Printemps
by:
Stitch Design Co.
Branding
341
3640
Poste
by:
Stitch Design Co.
Branding
2046
23862
Featured On:
8/15/2017
The Spectator Hotel
by:
Stitch Design Co.
Art Direction
961
19205
Featured On:
6/15/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Stitch Design Co.
Charleston, SC, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
event materials
banner
crest
shield
pin
gold stickers
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.