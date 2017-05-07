Multiple Owners
Fivethousand Fingers Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Eli Horn Montreal, Quebec, Canada
St Paul Hotel
1790
240
15
    The St Paul is a boutique luxury hotel located in the historic neighbourhood of Old Montreal. The interior of the heritage Beaux Arts building wa… Read More
    The St Paul is a boutique luxury hotel located in the historic neighbourhood of Old Montreal. The interior of the heritage Beaux Arts building was recently redesigned and decorated in a lavish style flush with graphic patterns, rich colours and gold detailing. We were commissioned by the St Paul to develop a new visual identity which would complement the bold character of the hotel’s new interior. Subtle typography and minimalist design are combined with a hand-drawn logotype and pattern inspired by Beaux Arts architecture to form a sophisticated and timeless brand. In addition to strategy and design, we provided art direction for digital products, sourced suppliers and material, and oversaw production of the full suite of collateral. Read Less
Photography by Devin Blair
Photography by Devin Blair
