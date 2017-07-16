Vanilla's Cupcake Quest 🍦

🎙 Sweet Vanilla strikes back in this new film exhibiting her irresistible attraction to cupcakes, whether these are edible or virtual! 🍰✨
Mr. Kat & Friends teamed up with Stop Motion artists @cinemafantasma to create a 40' animation full of perkiness and purpose!!! 🐾
🍦 Fluffy Vanilla is a cute cat adopted by Mr. Kat. She is playful and very perseverant when something's on her mind. Especially cupcakes!
🎙 Cinema Fantasma and Jaime met at Cutout Fest where they were both invited to speak and the animation premiered at OFFF Barcelona
CREDITS
Direction and Production: Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr. Kat & Friends) + Roy Ambriz & Arturo "Vonno" Ambriz (Cinema Fantasma)
Music: Jorge Alberto Sánchez
Sound Design: Claudia Incio and Charly García (Sin Anestesia)
3D Animation: Carlos Guerrero, Carlos Rivas, Franklin Ventura (Golem Studio)
Rigging: Franklin Ventura (Golem Studio)
3D Design and Composition: Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr. Kat & Friends)
Stop Motion sequence by Cinema Fantasma
Puppet by Roy Ambriz
Stop Motion Direction by Roy Ambriz & Arturo "Vonnno" Ambriz
Stop-motion Animation by Beto Petiches
Photography by Irene Melis
Set Design by Macarena Torres
Produced by Paco J. Espinal
Cupcake by Yeka García
Production department. Cici Melis & Marco Díaz
Post production by Beto Petiches & Arturo "Bono" Ambriz
Animation Assistant: Mariano García
THANKS!!!
Thank You!