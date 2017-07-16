Mr. Kat & Friends
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Vanilla's Cupcake Quest 🍦
1257
112
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Sweet Vanilla strikes back in this new film exhibiting her irresistible attraction to cupcakes, whether these are edible or virtual! 🍰✨Mr. Kat & … Read More
    Sweet Vanilla strikes back in this new film exhibiting her irresistible attraction to cupcakes, whether these are edible or virtual! 🍰✨Mr. Kat & Friends teamed up with Stop Motion artists @cinemafantasma to create a 40' animation full of perkiness and purpose!!! Read Less
    Published:
🎙 Sweet Vanilla strikes back in this new film exhibiting her irresistible attraction to cupcakes, whether these are edible or virtual! 🍰✨

Mr. Kat & Friends teamed up with Stop Motion artists @cinemafantasma to create a 40' animation full of perkiness and purpose!!! 🐾
🎙 Friends from Cinema Fantasma show us how they created the Stop Motion Sequence!
🍦 Fluffy Vanilla is a cute cat adopted by Mr. Kat. She is playful and very perseverant when something's on her mind. Especially cupcakes!
🎙 Vanilla viewed from a new perspective 🍭
🎙 Cinema Fantasma and Jaime met at Cutout Fest where they were both invited to speak and the animation premiered at OFFF Barcelona
CREDITS

Direction and Production: Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr. Kat & Friends) + Roy Ambriz & Arturo "Vonno" Ambriz (Cinema Fantasma)

Music: Jorge Alberto Sánchez
Sound Design: Claudia Incio and Charly García (Sin Anestesia)

3D Animation: Carlos Guerrero, Carlos Rivas, Franklin Ventura (Golem Studio)
Rigging: Franklin Ventura (Golem Studio)
3D Design and Composition: Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr. Kat & Friends) 


Stop Motion sequence by Cinema Fantasma
Puppet by Roy Ambriz
Stop Motion Direction by Roy Ambriz & Arturo "Vonnno" Ambriz
Stop-motion Animation by Beto Petiches
Photography by Irene Melis
Set Design by Macarena Torres
Produced by Paco J. Espinal
Cupcake by Yeka García
Production department. Cici Melis & Marco Díaz
Post production by Beto Petiches & Arturo "Bono" Ambriz
Animation Assistant: Mariano García

THANKS!!!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.