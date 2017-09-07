Miki Nemcek
Prague, Czech Republic
.P.U.P.A. | THE LARVAL FORM
    Adobe After Effects

    Adobe Photoshop

    The pupa is a short exploration of the colors and shapes inspired by a macro nature. The stage when larva transforms into a butterfly is a biological term. It's called Pupa. I decided to dive into an endless variety of abstract compositions, forms, and atmospheres. This short film is a result of a hard work in a constantly relaxed mindset that comes naturally with slow and lightly hypnotical movements of the larval bodies. Enjoy this piece with a proper sound in a dark room and let your mind relax. Read Less
. . U . P . A .

is a short exploration of the colors and shapes inspired by a macro nature. The stage when larva transforms into a butterfly is a biological term. It's called Pupa. I decided to dive into an endless variety of abstract compositions, forms, and atmospheres. This short film is a result of a hard work in a constantly relaxed mindset that comes naturally with slow and lightly hypnotical movements of the larval bodies. Enjoy this piece with a proper sound in a dark room and let your mind relax.
vimeo     |     Instagram     |    website
