



ADG Laus 2017 campaign





The ADG Laus Awards have been taking place in Barcelona, Spain since 1964 and

are organised by the ADG (FAD’s Association of Art Directors and Graphic Designers).





It's the event of the year concerning graphic design and visual communication that celebrates creative excellence in five general categories: Graphic Design, Digital, Advertising, Audiovisual and Students. And other five special ones: Grand Laus, Young Talent, Laus Aporta, Honorary Laus, and Laus companies and institutions.



