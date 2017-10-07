ADG Laus 2017 campaign
The ADG Laus Awards have been taking place in Barcelona, Spain since 1964 and
are organised by the ADG (FAD’s Association of Art Directors and Graphic Designers).
It's the event of the year concerning graphic design and visual communication that celebrates creative excellence in five general categories: Graphic Design, Digital, Advertising, Audiovisual and Students. And other five special ones: Grand Laus, Young Talent, Laus Aporta, Honorary Laus, and Laus companies and institutions.
For this 2017 edition we were asked to create the campaign, which we divided in three:
1) The ObjectThe award was designed by Tomàs Vellvé in the 70’s. As our starting point, we inspired our visuals on the object and its concept. On the other hand, we believe that the award itself has become a true icon that can be recognizable and admirable among the creatives around the country and continent.
2) The Union
We saw appropriate to represent this awards with the union. The Union between clients and designers, between disciplines working on the same project, and between the event and all the creatives in the visual arts area. For this night (Nit Laus) creative minds came together to award and applaud the efforts of last year.
3) The fluid / The malleable materialParting from the object which represents the union between two elements we decided to show in our visuals how two organic forms would easily represent two people, two forces, the client and the creative. Creating particles that would come together to present the award.
Three color proposal
Purple for bronze, Blue for silver and Orange for gold.
Mobile application
The application was conceived as a GIF generator, the point was to give a tool to the attendees to take a corporative selfie. Then they could choose one of the filters composed by the 'floating particles' and the campaign texts over the image. Those elements animated the same way the text appears in all of the other campaign videos.
This video was the final showcase and explanation of the whole campaign idea, discovering how this pieces finally constructed the prize.
As a metaphor of how humans socially react to being part of something and recognised by its partners. The campaign concept is focused on science: Explaining the composition of the things that surround us as a part and a whole.
Concept, Art and Creative Direction
Crowd Studio
Design and Animation
Wang & Söderström
Sound and music design
Nil Ciuró
Voice over
Catherine Elliott Cullen
Original Branding Concept
Crowd Studio
Thank You!