CONCRETE MONUMENTS – Norway

Concrete Monuments is a series about modern industrial architecture around the dam at the glacial lake Styggevatnet / Austdalsvatnet in western Norway. I was really drawn to the surreal and almost cinematic look of these places with all the snow and dark rocks surrounding them. Some of the buildings did not reveal their function to me, which made exploring even more fascinating.
Jan Erik Waider
