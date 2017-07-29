Bulgarian Football Team kit 2016-2018

CAUZA Sport Marketing invited me to work on the
Bulgarian National Football kit 2016 - 2018.
The new kit was dedicated to 1876 April Uprising.
The April Uprising was an insurrection organized by Bulgarians in the Ottoman Empire from April to May 1876, whose indirect result was the establishment of Bulgaria as an independent nation in 1878.
Honoring the jubilee, CAUZA revived the National Crest,
which hasn't been used by the team, for more than 80 years.
The new crest was designed by Ivan Hristov a.k.a. Fontan2 with the collaboration of Alexander Alexiev, member of advisory council and secretary of the Bulgarian Heraldry and Vexillology Society.
And I just had to do a small graphic for the back...
... and than I got the "free kick"!
- Wanna do more?
- Defy "more".
- Names, numbers, back and front, in and out.
You know - more!
Huge admiration and gratitude to the masters - fontfabric!
They really open my eyes and tied my hands a little ;)
Thanks for all advice.
Oscar Wilde on the Massacre of the Christians in Bulgaria.
To the team it was an uprising - their very own font!
Four actually :)
To me ... quite revolutionary.
Creating a font, rather than destroying it.
"In football, the worst blindness is only seeing the ball."
In honour of April Uprising anniversary,
it's my pleasure to share the APRIL 1876 free font!
Thank You!