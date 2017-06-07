In March this year I was approached by former executives at Air Jordan; Jason Mayden , (former Sr. Global Design Director at Air Jordan. Designed Air Jordan 17-30), Harshal Sisodia (former Global Digital Marketing Director at Air Jordan) and Devaris Brown (former Product Manager at VSCO) who came together to form an LA based kids footwear company known as Super Heroic .





The brief was to help them come up with a photographic identity for the brand that would dictate the visual style for the years to come. I came in as a photographer and partly as a creative director (responsible for wardrobe palette, styling direction, locations, treatment, selecting cast etc) followed by a 2 day shoot in Vancouver, Canada.





Wouldn't have been more happy to be part of such a purpose driven brand. More info at www.superheroic.com





Client: Super Heroic Inc

Los Angeles Production Unit: Pressure Point Creative

Vancouver Production Unit: Execution Media Management

Producer: Holly Fraser

Production Assistant: Andrea Cooney

Digital Tech: Kevin McHugh

Photography Assistant: Blake Jorgenson

Hair / MUA: Hannah Chornoby

Assistant Hair / MUA: Sharai Rewels

Wardrobe stylist: Angela Cooney