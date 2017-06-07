In March this year I was approached by former executives at Air Jordan; Jason Mayden, (former Sr. Global Design Director at Air Jordan. Designed Air Jordan 17-30), Harshal Sisodia (former Global Digital Marketing Director at Air Jordan) and Devaris Brown (former Product Manager at VSCO) who came together to form an LA based kids footwear company known as Super Heroic.
The brief was to help them come up with a photographic identity for the brand that would dictate the visual style for the years to come. I came in as a photographer and partly as a creative director (responsible for wardrobe palette, styling direction, locations, treatment, selecting cast etc) followed by a 2 day shoot in Vancouver, Canada.
Wouldn't have been more happy to be part of such a purpose driven brand. More info at www.superheroic.com
Client: Super Heroic Inc
Los Angeles Production Unit: Pressure Point Creative
Vancouver Production Unit: Execution Media Management
Producer: Holly Fraser
Production Assistant: Andrea Cooney
Digital Tech: Kevin McHugh
Photography Assistant: Blake Jorgenson
Hair / MUA: Hannah Chornoby
Assistant Hair / MUA: Sharai Rewels
Wardrobe stylist: Angela Cooney
Location: Cooper Park, Vancouver
WEBSITE SCREENHOTS
