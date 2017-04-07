GWELL
Brand eXperience Design Renewal
Plus X
Creative Director : Shin Myungsup
BX Planner : Im Taesu, Kim Minkyung, Kim Jisu
BX Designer : Hyun Dajung, Choi Suji, Kim Hyunwoo
Shinyoung
CEO : Jeong Choonbo
Deputy CEO : Kim Samuel
Project TF : Kim Ilkwon, Kim Daeyong, Cho Youngsoon, Chi In
Overview
GWELL is a brand created by the professional real estate developers.
It implements and suggests an optimal housing environment to provide a pleasant living space to the customers.
GWELL hadn’t had any established design elements that could clearly demonstrate the brand.
Also, it needed a unique charm to break away from its old brand image and reach to a more definitive range of customers.
Project goal
To let it break away from its old brand image, we created a new brand image for GWELL and established a unique brand identity
and visual system to differentiate the brand from its market as a brand created by the real estate professionals.
