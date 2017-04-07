











GWELL

Brand eXperience Design Renewal





Plus X

Creative Director : Shin Myungsup

BX Planner : Im Taesu, Kim Minkyung, Kim Jisu

BX Designer : Hyun Dajung, Choi Suji, Kim Hyunwoo





Shinyoung

CEO : Jeong Choonbo

Deputy CEO : Kim Samuel

Project TF : Kim Ilkwon, Kim Daeyong, Cho Youngsoon, Chi In





-

Overview

GWELL is a brand created by the professional real estate developers.

It implements and suggests an optimal housing environment to provide a pleasant living space to the customers.

GWELL hadn't had any established design elements that could clearly demonstrate the brand.

Also, it needed a unique charm to break away from its old brand image and reach to a more definitive range of customers.





Project goal

To let it break away from its old brand image, we created a new brand image for GWELL and established a unique brand identity

and visual system to differentiate the brand from its market as a brand created by the real estate professionals.
















