Multiple Owners
Plus X Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Hyunwoo Kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Suji Choi Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Dajung Hyeon Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Myungsup Shin Seoul, Korea, Republic of
GWELL Brand eXperience Design Renewal
    GWELL is a brand created by the professional real estate developers. It implements and suggests an optimal housing environment to provide a pleasant living space to their customers.
    GWELL is a brand created by the professional real estate developers. It implements and suggests an optimal housing environment to provide a pleasant living space to their customers. In order to let the customers effectively experience the identity of GWELL as a brand created by the real estate professionals, we renewed the overall experience design, including the brand logo. Existing heritage of the brand is preserved by keeping the shape and the symbol and the colors. The serif type is adjusted for a more neutral and professional image of the brand. 지웰은 전문 부동산 디벨로퍼들이 만드는 브랜드로써 고객들에게 행복한 삶의 공간을 제공하기 위해 최적의 장소와 주거환경을 제공하는 브랜드입니다. 전문 부동산 디벨로퍼들이 만드는 주거 공간 브랜드인 지웰의 브랜드 아이덴티티를 소비자들이 효과적으로 경험할 수 있도록 브랜드 로고를 비롯한 전반적인 경험 접점상의 디자인을 리뉴얼 하였습니다.  리뉴얼된 로고는 기존 지웰의 심볼 형태와 컬러를 유지하여 Heritage를 계승하였으며, Serif 부분을 다듬어 보다 중성적이고 전문적인 브랜드 이미지를 표현하였습니다. Read Less
GWELL
Brand eXperience Design Renewal

Plus X
Creative Director : Shin Myungsup
BX Planner : Im Taesu, Kim Minkyung, Kim Jisu
BX Designer : Hyun Dajung, Choi Suji, Kim Hyunwoo

Shinyoung
CEO : Jeong Choonbo
Deputy CEO : Kim Samuel
Project TF : Kim Ilkwon, Kim Daeyong, Cho Youngsoon, Chi In

-
Overview
GWELL is a brand created by the professional real estate developers.
It implements and suggests an optimal housing environment to provide a pleasant living space to the customers.
GWELL hadn’t had any established design elements that could clearly demonstrate the brand.
Also, it needed a unique charm to break away from its old brand image and reach to a more definitive range of customers. 

Project goal
To let it break away from its old brand image, we created a new brand image for GWELL and established a unique brand identity
and visual system to differentiate the brand from its market as a brand created by the real estate professionals.




